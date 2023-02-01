How to fix Scan and Repair Parallax Effect error in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 release has mostly received a positive reception from the fan base. However, it’s safe to say that it has not been all smooth sailing for the game, as errors and bugs continue to surface that affect the gaming experience. Although not majorly influencing, these errors often frustrate the players, ultimately making the game less enjoyable. One of the errors that have become prevalent is the Scan and Repair Parallax Effect error that crashes the game once its pops up. If you are one of the unfortunate players facing the same issue and looking for a fix, refer to the guide below.

Related: How to fix error code Diver in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

How to resolve Scan and Repair Parallax Effect error in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

While Scan and Repair is a handy feature in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, it is also the root cause of the error. Hence, you can turn it off in order to save yourself from the constant barrage of errors popping up. To do so, follow the below-mentioned steps.

Open the in-game settings while you are in the lobby.

Click on the Interface tab.

Here, turn off the Parallax Effects option.

Once done, close the game and restart your device to see the applied changes. This should basically prevent the error from surfacing in the future.

If the issue persists, reinstall the game and ensure that the Parallax effects are turned off. Lastly, you can contact Activision Support and raise a ticket for the issue. Needless to say, the support team is the most well-equipped entity that can resolve the issue, so that might be the way to go.