How to fix screen tearing in Hogwarts Legacy

Every gamer has one thing they hate to see in a video game — screen tearing. When a game first launches, it isn’t a surprise to experience some difficulties. Some of these problems are caused by the game, but some can be caused by the system, like an update that hasn’t been applied or a hardware issue. If you have been experiencing screen tearing or even flickering with Hogwarts Legacy, below are some solutions that might fix it.

Hogwarts Legacy screen tearing fix

Update your graphics driver

A crucial aspect of having a smooth gaming experience on a PC is ensuring your GPU drivers are regularly updated. Some GPUs will automatically update, but others might need to be updated through your software instead. To check and see if your graphics drivers are up to date, go to Device Manager and open Display adapters. From there, you can right-click on the name of your graphics card and select Update driver, and then you can choose to search for drivers. After your PC finishes updating, make sure you restart.

Below are the download links to the Game Ready Driver update for Nvidia and AMD.

For PC players playing Hogwarts Legacy with a NVIDIA video card, there is a GeForce Game Ready Driver update available to enhance your experience. Driver version 528.49. You can find it here: https://t.co/AExeTB4mh6 — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) February 9, 2023

Be sure to keep Hogwarts Legacy updated

Not having Hogwarts Legacy updated to the latest version is often a thing that can cause problems. Keep your game updated with the latest patch; those cannot be installed if you are playing, so take a moment to check for an update. They should appear easily after closing and restarting the game.

Adjust your framerate for Hogwarts Legacy

Keeping a steady framerate with no stuttering will also help avoid screen tearing. First, you can turn down your graphic settings to high and also turn off Ray-Tracing. This is an easy way to quickly fix the framerate from dropping. You can tick the settings more as you go. Some other suggestions would be to change your DLSS to Performance, lower your resolution from 4K to 2K, and finally, be sure your computer and drivers are all up-to-date.