How to fix Script Compilation errors in The Witcher 3

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is one of the most celebrated open-world games ever released, but it has always had its fair share of bugs and issues. While many of them have been patched out of the game over the years since it has been released, Script Compilation errors continue to plague players. If you’re wondering how to get past this error so you can dive into Geralt’s adventures properly, here is everything you need to know.

What are Witcher 3 Script Compilation errors?

Screenshot via CD Projekt

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’s open-world formula remains beautiful despite it being several years since the game was initially released. Part of that is because of the healthy modding community that exists for the game, offering everything from new outfits to complete overhauls of Geralt’s outfits. However, those mods are the primary cause of Script Compilation errors in The Witcher 3.

Fan-made mods are usually very well put together but they sometimes don’t play nice with each other, especially if you’ve got several mods running at the same time. When a problem arises in the way the mods interact with the base game, it will often throw out one of several Script Compilation errors.

How to fix Script Compilation errors in Witcher 3

The first step to fixing any Script Compilation error is to go to download and install the Unification Patch for The Witcher 3. This clever program will unify the version of the game you’re playing with the mods you’re running, allowing them to talk to each other without causing the game to crash. For most mods of The Witcher 3, this will fix the problem and make the game run as intended.

If you’ve installed the Unification Patch and are still getting a Script Compilation error, then one or more of your mods will need to be uninstalled until it can be updated for the latest version of The Witcher 3. The problem is that it is difficult to tell which mod is causing the problem, so your best bet is to uninstall all your mods and reinstall them one by one until you find the offending program.