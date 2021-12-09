How to fix status code: TO3 in Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier is a mobile multiplayer-only game that requires a connection to the internet. As such, it’s no stranger to errors and status codes that pop up when someone is trying to play, notably when it first launched. In this guide, we’ll explain what status code: TO3 is and how you might be able to fix it to get back into the game.

Bad connection, restart the game

Status code: TO3 is a connection error that will crop up if your game disconnects from the internet. This can sometimes happen if you have multiple routers in your home or if your phone briefly switches to 4G because the signal is stronger that way.

There’s no fix for this error because it’s a connection problem. You can lower the chances of the error occurring by staying close to your router, buying a better one, or setting your device to play only on wi-fi or 4G and not bounce between both. You can get back into the game, and the match you were playing, by tapping the OK button and restarting the game. Providing that no one in the match has killed you, you’ll be able to continue from where you left off.