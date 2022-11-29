How to fix ‘stuck on loading screen’ error in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Looks like the dragons aren’t taking flight too well in the World of Warcraft: Dragonflight expansion. While a few people are able to stay online with no issues, a large portion of the player base is encountering disconnects that end up trapping them in a loading screen that ends in “world server down” before throwing them back to their character screen. Repeated login attempts end with a stuck loading screen that never finishes loading. Here’s what we know on how to fix it.

World server is down error in Dragonflight

[#Dragonflight] We're currently investigating an issue affecting our authentication servers, which may result in failed or slow login attempts. — Blizzard CS – The Americas (@BlizzardCS) November 28, 2022

Blizzard is aware that there are a lot of failed login attempts currently in Dragonflight. They are investigating, and hopefully a fix is found soon. Currently, players experiencing this error have no other method to fix it except for throwing themselves at the login server over and over again hoping to get a different outcome.

The error is likely on the Blizzard servers and not anything to do with the player’s computer or game files at all. Updating drivers doesn’t seem to change anything, nor does turning off addons. Some popular streamers are even encountering the error. Players currently online are also experiencing issues with the boats to The Dragon Isles not arriving or having an unknown arrival time.

This isn’t new or unique for a World of Warcraft launch. Most populated servers experience issues at launch, and the best course of action is usually just to take a breath, step away, and let it resolve naturally. Players looking to be prepared can learn the best dragonriding talents while leveling while monitoring their server status.