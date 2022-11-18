How to fix the “A player that your platform denies” error in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

As players band together to face the frantic gunplay of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, an error has been appearing with increasing consistency. Upon attempting to invite other players into the game, a error may appear stating ‘A player that your platform denies permission to play with you has joined the game. Would you like to exit the lobby?’ A variant of this occurred occasionally in the original Warzone as well — here are a few quick fixes for it.

Quick fix for ‘player that your platform denies’ error

The easiest and quickest way to move past this issue is to have someone else host the game. Hopefully the developer will iron out these kinks of crossplay and the like, but at the moment the fastest fix is to try to let someone else in the party host the squad. The entire squad should exit from the party back to the main menu, then select a new player to host.

If this doesn’t work, try turning restarting the application by turning the title off and on again. Fully exit from the application, then restart it and see if, upon reforming the party, the issue persists. Unfortunately, if it continues, there is only one remaining course of action.

How to disable crossplay in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

If the above fix didn’t work for you, the best solution is to fully disable crossplay. This is done in the settings menu within Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2.0. Select settings, navigate to Account and Network, then navigate to the Crossplay and ensure it’s disabled. This option is only available for users on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, which is where this error seems to stem from. Until a fix is available from the developer, this is the best fix on the interim.