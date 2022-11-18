Once again, players are diving into the frantic battle royale with Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. As with all new titles, there are absolutely kinks to be worked out that can be meted by the modern ability for developers to push patches consistently. One of the issues that players are currently struggling with is latency in Warzone 2.0, and it can unfortunately be the difference between victory and a crushing defeat. For are a few things players can do to attempt to rectify poor latency, or server ping, however: here’s how to fix latency issues in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

Verify current bandwidth usage

It’s entirely plausible that your upload/download is being throttled due to a high number of streaming services on your network. If you live with a family, and your significant other is watching a streaming service while the children are watching their own streaming service, and music is streaming in the background, it’s possible that you’re simply pulling too much from your local ISP within your household. Every device on your internet is taking up part of the upload/download, and too many devices on the network can bring everything to a standstill.

To verify this, find if others on the network are having similar issues with their connectivity. This would take form in repeated buffering, audio/video skips, or simply failing to load selected media. If this is a bandwidth issue, removing some devices, of stopping streaming services that aren’t actively in use, will solve this problem. If not, you’ll need to continue to troubleshoot.

Check for background downloads – PC

Sometimes, computers like to download things of their own volition. Open the Task Manager by right-clicking on the task bar at the bottom of the PC, select Task Manager, then navigate to the Network tab. This should show which processes are currently using up PC bandwidth, whether its another game platform such as Steam, or an unprompted Windows Update. If there are background processes uploading or downloading, then pause them and see if the latency rectifies.

While you’re in the Task Manager, check the resources tab while Warzone 2.0 is running as well. A CPU or GPU that’s being tapped out by an intensive load from Warzone could be more than enough to slow a system down to a standstill. If your resources aren’t fully tasked out by background processes, it’s time for the next step.

Turn it off and on again

The final Hail Mary for troubleshooting latency is to turn it all off, and then back on. Let the system stay in the off state for roughly fifteen seconds, then turn them back on. This means both the console and router that funnels the internet into your home should be switched off and on. After the systems reboot, and the extranet is again available, check to see if your latency issue has been resolved.

If all else fails with Warzone latency

Unfortunately, Warzone 2.0 is a recent release and its popularity is not a well-kept secret. If all of the above troubleshooting doesn’t work for you, the servers can simply be overloaded with the massive number of players attempting to download, install, and play the new title. This bodes poorly, to be frank: the only thing you can do in this situation is to wait until the servers are less overloaded. Check the server status for Warzone 2.0 and DMZ, and try to frag as best as possible with the latency.