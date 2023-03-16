Defeating bosses in Elden Ring yields one of the game’s rarest rewards: Remembrances. This item can then be duplicated using a mechanic tied to the giant turtle-like stone golems that slowly traverse the Lands Between. However, some players struggle with an interesting issue, preventing them from doubling their gains. This quick guide will explain Remembrance duplication and walk you through how to fix the issue of not being able to duplicate Remembrance in Elden Ring.

Remembrances in Elden Ring

Boss fights are some of the most memorable moments in Elden Ring. Some players overcome the game’s deadliest foes through the sheer power of will, dedication, and crying. Others do it with whacky Pokemon trainer builds that revolve around summoning dozens of AI helpers into the fight. Regardless of how you do it, the rewards are always great, and they sometimes include Remembrances: rare items which can be traded for a considerable profit.

Depending on your needs, you can trade in Remembrances for many runes — saving you some of the time you would typically spend farming Runes in Elden Ring — or for powerful unique items. But before trading them in, you may as well duplicate them.

How to fix the can’t duplicate Remembrance issue in Elden Ring

You can copy your held Remembrances in Elden Ring by interacting with Walking Mausoleums. If you cannot do so, you should be happy to know that the solution is simpler than you realize. If you are not being offered a duplication, you are at the wrong Walking Mausoleum.

There are two types of Walking Mausoleums in Elden Ring: ones with bells hanging underneath them (pictured above) and ones without. The ones belonging to the first group can duplicate Remembrances dropped by any boss in Elden Ring — pick which one you want to double up on and copy it.

Conversely, the bell-less Walking Mausoleums cannot duplicate Remembrances dropped by Shardbearer bosses. If you are reading this, you are probably trying to duplicate a Remembrance from Morgott, Rahdan, Ranni, Renalla, Godrick, Malenia, or Mohg at a Mausoleum that doesn’t have a bell. To fix the issue of being unable to duplicate one of those Remembrances in Elden Ring, head to a Walking Mausoleum with a bell and try there.

Remember that you can only duplicate a single Remembrance at each Mausoleum for your entire playthrough. Therefore, you should be careful which ones you want doubles of since you can only get duplicated some of the Shardbearer Remembrances. There aren’t enough bell-carrying Walking Mausoleums for all of them.