How to fix the CAT error code in Destiny 2

Typically, when players get hit with an error message preventing them from launching a live service game, things can go in one of two ways. Often the issue is nebulous and difficult to address, and the only thing to do is to wait for the developer to fix it on their end. Long-time Apex Legends players still remember the irritatingly common code: leaf error message, which plagued the game through its entire first year on the market and still pops up from time to time. However, sometimes the fix is easy — and luckily that’s the case with the CAT error code in Destiny 2. In this quick guide, we’ll explain what the CAT error code is in Destiny 2, and how you can fix it.

The CAT error code indicates that the version of the game you are trying to launch is different from the current server build of Destiny 2. This can happen if you attempt to launch the game without updating it to the current build first. Typically, when you boot up Steam on PC or any other platform, the game auto-updates itself to the most recent version. If you try to launch Destiny 2 before the update has been completed, you will be met with the CAT error message.

To fix the CAT error code and launch Destiny 2, simply stop the game, and let the update complete. If Destiny 2 still won’t launch, it is possible it is undergoing server maintenance, in which case the best (and only) course of action is to wait until the servers are back online.