How to fix the Connection Failed Puget-Altus error in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Running into errors in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is unfortunately a little more common than you might expect. The servers can be susceptible to random errors that pop up at the most inopportune of times. If you are running into the Puget-Altus error, you are not alone. This connection error can prevent you from accessing the servers and playing with your friends. Here is how to get past it.

What to do when you get the Puget-Altus error in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

If you are getting the Puget-Altus connection error in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, we first recommend checking your internet. Unplug your router and wait about 30 seconds to plug it back in and do a quick speed test to ensure everything is running properly. While this is happening, it is probably a good idea to fully close the Modern Warfare 2 app on your PC or console and give your system a restart as well.

From here, you should check to make sure you are running the latest version of the game. Your system should automatically let you know when you try to launch it if you are running a previous update, but things happen. Here’s who to check for updates manually:

On PC, click the gear icon next to the game and select Check for Updates.

On PlayStation, press Options on the Modern Warfare 2 game tile and select Check for Update.

On Xbox, open My Games and Apps and scroll down to Manage, Click Updates, and your system will look for all games that need an update.

From this point, if the game is still giving you the Puget-Altus error, you need to check to see if the servers are down. If this is the case, you are stuck waiting until they are brought back up.

From here, things can begin to look a little dire. If you are connected to the internet wirelessly, we recommend getting an ethernet cable and trying a direct connection. If internet data caps aren’t a worry for you, try uninstalling and reinstalling the game. If absolutely none of this has helped, we recommend getting in contact with Activision Support.