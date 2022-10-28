Are the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 servers down? How to check MW2 server status

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is now available worldwide, and the shooter has long been anticipated to be one of the biggest games of the year. That said, there will surely be thousands of players attempting to log into the game’s servers at a time, possibly spelling trouble for its online connectivity. If you believe this to currently be the case, here’s how to check if MW2’s servers are experiencing issues.

How to see if the MW2 servers are down

At the time of writing, Modern Warfare 2 has been dealing with server issues since launch. Those having trouble logging into its online components have reportedly been placed into a queue or are sent back to the shooter’s title screen. Luckily, there are a few methods to see if these server issues are ongoing and when you can expect them to be back up and running.

No matter your platform, the best place to see whether the game is experiencing server issues is by heading to Modern Warfare 2’s official server status webpage. The site allows you to check which problems are currently plaguing the title and what platforms are being affected. If this webpage does not indicate server issues, it even allows you to see if your platform’s online services are facing connectivity troubles.

Additionally, it is worth following Infinity Ward’s Twitter account, as the developer lends updates regarding any major bugs or errors just moments after they appear. It also provides estimated times for when you can expect the game to be back online during worldwide server outages and maintenance. Of course, players should also ensure the game application is not the source of the issue. When having trouble accessing its multiplayer modes, we recommend restarting the game and your router in the hopes this dissolves any obstacles affecting your connection.

