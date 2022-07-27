How to fix the Connection Lost error in MultiVersus

When playing an online fighting game, your connection is a big factor in whether you win or lose. It’s incredibly frustrating when you can’t access the game you want to play. In the case of MultiVersus, you will be able to play against bots whenever you want, but the best experience is playing against real people, whether that is in a team, one on one, or in free for all. Here is how you can fix the connection lost error in MultiVersus.

Related: All characters confirmed for MultiVersus

How to get past the connection lost error in MultiVersus

If you keep getting told your connection has been lost in MultiVersus, we first recommend restarting the game. Fully shut it down and boot it up to give it a chance to reconnect to the servers. If that does not work, we recommend restarting your console or PC. If you are playing on a console, make sure you fully shut it down instead of just putting it into sleep mode. Consider unplugging the machine for 30 seconds to fully let everything reset before turning it back on.

You also should be checking your internet during this time. Do a speed test and see if your other devices are running properly. Reset your router and also consider using an ethernet cable to fully connect your system. If you are still experiencing issues, you should check to make sure that MultiVersus is not having server problems and is down.

If MultiVersus is currently down, there really is not much you can do besides wait for the developers to fix the game. In the meantime, you can play offline against bots or in practice mode. That will not give you the same experience as playing online against real players, but you at least will be able to play the game.