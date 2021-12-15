How to fix the disconnecting controller bug in Call of Duty: Warzone

Since the long-awaited debut of Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific, players within the battle royale have spotted a major bug that completely stops them from continuing their match or even getting back to the main menu. This issue happens once their controller either losses bluetooth connectivity or dies from a low battery. With it disrupting so many matches, the developer is informed on the issue, but there are a few ways to avoid this in the meantime.

At the time of writing, there is no permanent fix to unfreeze Warzone once your controller disconnects for any reason. The best method to evade this problem is to ensure that your controller is fully charged or at least has enough battery life to last your entire playtime. In more severe cases, the bug will actually disconnect the controller on its own; so, it may be best to play the battle royale with the controller wired to your given platform.

According to developer Raven Software’s public Trello board, there is a planned update that will hold a fix for the bug, but when this comes to players is currently unknown. If the issue is still present after the patch has gone live, players should check to see if they have the update installed by simply heading back to the title menu. By doing this, the game will reload with all of the latest patches installed.