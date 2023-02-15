There can be all kinds of problems that can keep you from playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Just about any time you start up the game, you can expect some kind of error message to pop up. One of the more annoying aspects of the game is starting it up and having to wait for the game to find your profile. If you are having problems getting into the main menu because the game won’t get past the “fetching online profile” message, you can probably feel the frustration mounting. Here is how to fix the fetching online profile error in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

What to do when stuck on fetching online profile in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2?

If Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is taking an even unusually long time to fetch your profile, you should first completely exit out of the game and restart it. You may even want to consider restarting your system and internet router, as a poor internet connection can cause this error. While waiting for all of this to reboot, also check to make sure the servers are running at their proper potential. This kind of error will happen most prominently around new updates surrounding the game, like a new battle pass season or mid-season update.

If there appear to be no server issues and things are running smoothly on your PC or console, check to make sure you are running the latest version of the game. If needed, check for an update on your graphics driver if you are on PC as well.

If none of the above has worked for you, we recommend getting in contact with Activision Support. They can work with you to identify the problem and get you back in the game, hopefully without needing to uninstall and reinstall the game.