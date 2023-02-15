How to unlock the KV Broadside shotgun in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

A member of the Kastov family of weapons in Modern Warfare II, the KV Broadside shotgun is new in Season 2. If past seasonal weapons are any guide, it’s likely to be a menace in traditional MWII multiplayer. Shotguns don’t get the same play in Warzone as in the smaller mode, but that won’t stop players from trying. And with some of the new maps and modes boasting far more close-quarters gunfights, expect to see a lot of the Broadside in the kill feed. Here’s how to get it.

How to get the KV Broadside shotgun

The KV Broadside shotgun is tied to the Season 2 Battle Pass but is a free reward for all players should they spend the time to earn it. Unlike Season 1’s offerings, you won’t have to grind too hard to get your hands on the new hotness. The Broadside is on sector B4 of the Pass, meaning you’ll only need to spend twelve Battle Pass tokens to get your hands on it.

Most players can expect to earn a single Battle Pass token in two or three good matches of traditional multiplayer, and Warzone players can earn it a bit faster, provided they finish in the upper brackets at the end of a match. You’ll need to play the objective or slay out and earn as many points as possible to maximize your experience gains if you want the KV Broadside quickly, as there’s no way to simply buy your way there.

Those who purchase the premium Battle Pass will have a 10% experience bonus on top of what they usually earn. For those who own Modern Warfare II, the best way to farm XP is to play the smallest, highest-action maps available: Shipment, Shoot House, and the new Dome Map. Being new, Dome will be heavily featured in the rotation and will have its own playlist node (alongside the returning Valderas Museum), so be sure to use those when available.