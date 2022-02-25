Elden Ring is primarily a single-player game, but you can also play while online to jump into a co-op session with a friend or battle against a rival to test your skills. Unfortunately, some players have encountered an error where they see a notification of “frame rate unsuitable for online play.” It’s a standard error. In this guide, we cover how to fix the “frame rate unsuitable for online play” error in Elden Ring and explain what’s happening.

Veterans of Dark Souls 3 will notice this error, as it also happened during that game many years ago. There are a handful of solutions you can go about for this method that other Elden Ring players have tried. First, you’ll need to exit the game and close out the application on your desktop. From there, go to your windows bar and search “graphics,” and choose your Graphics Settings. The final thing you need to do is go to the desktop applications, hit browse, search for the Elden Ring game files, and make sure the option is set to High Performance.

Another thing you’ll want to do is make sure the Steam Overlay is shut off, and you want to make sure you’re running Steam at High Performance as well since these two are connected. Once you’ve done both of these things, jump back into Elden and give it a try. Multiple players have reported this being a viable solution to their frame rate problem.