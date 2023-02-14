How to fix the friends list being empty error in Star Citizen

While waiting for Star Citizen to finally officially come out, there have been many updates to the long-awaited space sim. With a game still in development that boasts as much content as Star Citizen, it’s almost expected to have problems and bugs. One of the bugs that seem to occur regularly is the case of the disappearing friends list. Fortunately, nothing game-breaking is happening and players have found ways to get around the issue. If that’s happened to you too, then inn this guide we’ll explain how to fix the friend list bug in Star Citizen.

How to fix the empty friend list bug in Star Citizen

The main problem with this bug is that it doesn’t allow your friend list to properly load once you enter the game after opening mobiGlass and selecting the Commlink tab by pressing F11. There are a couple of ways to get around this problem.

Reloging into Star Citizen

Sometimes the simplest solutions are the best solutions. Return to the menu and try logging back into the game. Open the Commlink once more and check if your friend list is functioning normally. Some players have reported that it sometimes took them a few tries to fix the issue by using this method. If it doesn’t work for you even then, you should try the next solution.

Fixing with the help of USER data

There is a more thorough fix that you can try, which is in itself very similar to the way you fix the Installer Error bug in Star Citizen. To attempt this method, navigate to the path where you have installed Star Citizen on your computer and look for a folder named USER. It will normally follow the folder path of <Installation folder>/Star Citizen/LIVE/USER.

This folder holds your user data for the game similar to a cache but is also notoriously prone to corrupting files after updates. Open the USER folder and completely delete everything in it. Then open the RSI Launcher and allow it to download fresh files to this folder, repopulating it once again, hopefully, corruption-free this time. Start the game and return to the Persistent Universe to check if your friend list is back to normal.

If even this method fails, then your next best step is to contact RSI support directly and report your issue to them.