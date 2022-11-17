How to fix the friends list not showing error in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

Like many other battle royale games, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has a focus on letting players drop into the game alongside their friends. However, sometimes some issues can work their way into the game and try to prevent you from doing that. Here is how you can fix your friend list not showing in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

How to invite friends to Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 with the friend list not appearing

Unfortunately, until the developers get a chance to fix this issue, there really is no way actually to fix your friend list not appearing in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. Instead, you will need to work around the issue and invite your friends via other methods.

While you are having issues seeing your friend list through the Social tab in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, the best way to invite your friends is through the Channels tab in the menu. On the main menu, pull up the menu and go to the second tab, denoted as a headset. Under this tab, you can either go into your party channel or create a new one and gain access to your friend list through here.

When inviting people through this method, you only have access to people on your platform or Activision friend list already, so if you have not added them yet, you can sign in to your Call of Duty account on the official website and search for them to add them and access the invite to them in Warzone 2.0. Unfortunately, this is a little bit of a longer process, but it does work and gets you playing with friends until the friend list issue in-game is fixed.