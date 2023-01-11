How to fix the Llamabeard error code in Sea of Thieves

Setting sail on the Sea of Thieves is usually a seamless experience, but there are a whole host of error messages that can pop up to keep you from joining your crew for pillaging and plunder. In keeping with the whimsical nature of the game, these errors are usually accompanied by an unusual title that contains the word “beard.” One such error message, titled Llamabeard, can be particularly frustrating as it is usually accompanied with a vague description of the actual problem.

If you’ve encountered the Llamabeard error message in Sea of Thieves, worry not. Here is everything you need to know about what causes it and how to fix it.

What is the Sea of Thieves Llamabeard error code and how to troubleshoot it

Image via Rare

According to the official Sea of Thieves support page, the Llamabeard error code pops up when there is a disparity between the Steam account that purchased your copy of Sea of Thieves and the Steam account you’re currently logged into. This can happen when you are logged out of Steam and try to launch Sea of Thieves from a desktop icon. However, the problem might not be on your end as this error could be an issue with the Sea of Thieves servers not being able to authenticate your Steam account.

If you encounter the Llamabeard error in Sea of Thieves, your first recourse should be to check if the Sea of Thieves servers are down. Occasionally, Rare will take the servers down to install updates or to improve performance issues. As it is an online game, there isn’t much you can do when the servers are down except wait.

When you get the Llamabeard error code and the servers are still up, check if you are logged into the Steam account that purchased Sea of Thieves and relaunch the game. If you still get an error after checking your Steam account, logging out and relaunching Steam has been reported to solve the issue for players.