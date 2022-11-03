Sea of Thieves has a bunch of error codes that are presented in the way of “Beard Errors.” If you run into an error in the game, it will be presented as (an item) Beard. Most of the time, these issues are pretty simple to take care of and that is the case with Strawberrybeard. Here is how to fix the Strawberrybeard error code in Sea of Thieves.

How to fix the Strawberrybeard error code in Sea of Thieves

There are two reported encounters of Strawberrybeard in Sea of Thieves. Luckily, both instances have very simple fixes to get past them.

If you are in the Insider Programme client of the game, the error happens when the account has not logged into the retail client for a few weeks. To fix the issue, simply back out of the Insider Progamme client and start up the normal Sea of Thieves retail client. Once you log in to the main game, you should be able to move back to the Insider Progamme and play without issue.

For anyone playing the normal version of the game outside of the Insider Progamme, the error code is reported to be related to various errors including a version mismatch. This happens when you are attempting to play an older version of the game following an update. Developer Rare recommends trying to update to the current version of the game.

On Xbox, you can update the game by being connected to the internet and going to My Games & Apps. Scroll down to Manage and click Updates. Your console will search for any updates for all of your installed games. If nothing is appearing, try to fully restart your console by holding the power button button for a few seconds and unplugging the console from the wall for about 30 seconds. This should refresh the store and find any updates you are missing.

To update on PC, just pull up Microsoft Store and select the three dots in the top right. Choose Downloads and Updates and Get Updates to have the app look for all updates. If nothing is appearing, press Windows key and type in wsreset to have the Windows Store do a full refresh which should find any updates you are missing.