How to unlock Oni in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

The Oni is a unique customization outfit you can unlock in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Unfortunately, it is only available to those who have a PlayStation. It is an exclusive reward that will not be available on the PC or Xbox versions of Modern Warfare 2. For those who purchased their Modern Warfare 2 game with this skin available, you want to make sure you redeem it so you can use it while playing in multiplayer matches. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock the Oni in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Where to unlock Oni in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Again, the Oni is only available to those who purchased Modern Warfare 2 on the PlayStation. In addition, you must ensure that you pre-ordered the game before it was released. If you did this and were able to download the game on day one, the Oni operator should be available for you to use when you immediately start the game.

However, some players have encountered a few issues with this operator pack. For those experiencing problems, a good workaround is to verify the licenses and download bundle worked properly. You can do this by going to your PlayStation 5 settings, your Users and Accounts tab, the Other, and then scrolling down to the Restore Licenses tab. From here, make sure you can see the Oni Operator bundle. Once you’ve verified, and potentially restored it, restart your console and load it back into the game.

The Oni Operator will be available on the Kortac side and will be useable every time you are on this team in Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer mode.