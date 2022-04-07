How to fix the Loot Luck bug in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Quit farming for loot until further notice. There is a plague in the Wonderlands. A horrible bug that is preventing you from getting all the legendary gear that you want. Alas, there is no telling when this glitch will be fixed, but there is a way to get around it. Here is how you fix the Loot Luck bug in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Save yourself from the endless hours of farming and get back to getting the gear you deserve.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There is a bug that has been discovered by fans that is affecting your Loot Luck stat. If you weren’t aware, the Loot Luck stat is what governs how likely you are to get higher-tier loot. Raising this stat is important if you plan on participating in the endgame of Wonderlands and getting to the highest Chaos Level which is currently 20. This stat will help you get the loot required to go the distance and not get stuck at the starting line. So what is happening to this stat? Well, it isn’t being calculated properly.

When you first enter the game, you will see that your Loot Luck stat might not be as high as it should be. For some reason, the game is not registering all of your bonuses and applying them to your Loot Luck. This will affect you if you spawn in the Chaos Chamber and immediately start a run or if you farm bosses by quitting to the main menu and reloading the game. To make your Loot Luck stat go back to normal, you simply need to fast travel to another location. It doesn’t matter what location you go to, you can even leave the Chaos Chamber and reenter it. As long as you go through a loading screen, your Loot Luck will end up getting raised to its appropriate level.