How to fix the match replays not showing up error in Overwatch 2

If you are looking to get into the replay system in Overwatch 2 to see how you and other people in a match maneuvered yourselves, the process is usually really straightforward. However, some people have been noticing that when they go to find the match in question, it is not appearing. Their entire replay section will look completely empty, as if they have never played the game before. Luckily, there is an easy fix to get your replays to show up again. Here is how to do it.

How to get your replays to show up in Overwatch 2

If you have just started up Overwatch 2 and noticed that there are no recent games in your replays gallery, the fix is very easy. Upon booting up the game, there is a bug that prevents you from seeing any games you played in previous play sessions.

All you need to do to get your replays back is jump into any match, regardless if it is Quick Play, Competitive, Arcade, or a Custom Game, and play through it until it completes. After that, back out to the main screen and look at your Replays section under the History tab in Career Profile.

For whatever reason, it appears that once you get the victory or defeat screen, your replays will show up again. If you leave the match early, that match will not appear until you go through and see a game to its completion.

This is just one of those weird bugs that has arisen with the latest patch in Season 2. It is likely to be fixed at some point, but luckily the workaround is very simple and gives you even more footage to look back on if you want it. It will just take a little bit of your time.