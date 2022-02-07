Dying Light 2 Stay Human was released with its fair share of bugs and glitches. Some of these have persisted long after the game’s Day 1 patch and continue to plague players as they attempt to enjoy the title despite its flaws. This guide explains how to fix the no dialogue audio bug in Dying Light 2 Stay Human, so you’re never left with a glitch that completely prevents you from enjoying the story.

How to fix the no dialogue audio bug on PC

On PC, you have a couple of options for how you can fix this bug. The first is to uninstall and reinstall the game. However, before you do that, you should check that your audio drivers are up to date and that no updates are waiting to be downloaded for your PC. If there’s an update pending, there’s a good chance that downloading it and restarting your PC will fix the audio issue.

How to fix the no dialogue audio bug on consoles

Fixing this bug is slightly more complicated on consoles. While restarting your device will sometimes work, the consensus from the community is that uninstalling and reinstalling the game is the best fix. Ensure that your save file is backed up through PlayStation Plus or a similar service/peripheral before you do this to avoid losing all of your progress.

What is the no audio bug in Dying Light 2 Stay Human?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The no audio bug is a glitch in the game that prevents dialogue from playing when it should. This means that no dialogue plays while you’re exploring Villedor, and NPCs say nothing when you’re having conversations as part of quests. This is game-breaking in a sense because you can’t understand what’s required of you unless you turn on subtitles. Techland has assured fans that fixes are on the way, so you may wish to avoid playing until those fixes have been pushed out.