Techland explains more hotfixes for Dying Light 2 Stay Human are coming this week

Yesterday, developer Techland announced that it had been working on many bug fixes for Dying Light 2 and would be releasing them over the coming week. The game launched to reasonably positive reviews, but fans have been unable to ignore the bugs and glitches in the title, particularly since it was delayed so many times.

The hotfixes will be rolled out across all platforms at some point this week. Techland gave no date, but it’s safe to assume that all platforms will revive the hotfixes by February 13. The developer also shared a timeline of what bugs and glitches are in the pipeline to be fixed and which fixes should be coming first.

Hello Survivors!



We have implemented some hotfixes over the weekend and will be continuing to add more in the coming days.



Thank you for your incredible support and patience. Here is our plan for the upcoming week: — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) February 6, 2022

Fixes for PC that are ready to go include one for infinite black screens, dead body replication in AI in co-op, and DLSS improvements. For PlayStation users, the fixes that are ready to go mostly cover crashes and stability issues experienced in the game right now. The same is true of the fixes for Xbox users. However, Techland has made it clear that a correction for enabling 60+FPS VRR mode on the Xbox Series X will be included in this week’s hotfix.

Future updates will address the audio issues with voiceover and a plethora of issues that prevent players from progressing the game’s story for various reasons. These are the main concerns that most players have because they prevent them from engaging with the story and side quests.