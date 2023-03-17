How to speed up queue times for Diablo 4

Diablo 4 beta went live recently, and everyone is excited to play it. However, a lot of players are experiencing long queue times. This is because thousands of players are trying to jump into the game at the same time, which can make it difficult for you to get into it in a few minutes. However, there are some methods that can help speed up queue times for Diablo 4, and we’re going to discuss all of them in our guide.

How to speed up Diablo 4 queue times

Restart the game

The quickest way to speed up the queue time is by restarting the game. For us, the queue time was 45 minutes. However, after restarting the game, it went down to 30 minutes. But we won’t recommend restarting the game multiple times with the hope of reducing the queue time further, as this might end up increasing it instead.

Make sure your internet is stable

A big factor that contributes to long queue times is an unstable internet connection. Therefore, you need to make sure that your connection is fine. To check this, we recommend you perform an internet speed test and see if the speeds are normal. If they aren’t, you must restart your internet router and perform the speed test again. If your internet connection is unstable, try using a wired connection instead of WiFi, as it is better in terms of stability.

Make sure the servers are not down

As thousands of players try to access the beta simultaneously, the servers might crash. If this happens, the queue times will be longer. Therefore, make sure to check the official Twitter handle of Diablo, where the developers are constantly sharing updates about the servers. If the servers are down, your only option is to wait patiently.