How to fix the San Sequoia blank screen error in The Sims 4 Growing Together

Get ready to sow the seeds of growth and nurture your virtual family tree with The Sims 4 Growing Together expansion. This latest addition to the game is all about exploring the joys of parenting and the ups and downs of family life. You’ll get to experience all the thrills of potty training, homework supervision, and toddler tantrums, all while watching your Sims grow and evolve. It even introduces a new city to the map for you to enjoy — charming San Sequoia. If the game lets you access it, that is. Unfortunately, many players are having trouble accessing some of the features in the Growing Together expansion, including being unable to travel to San Sequoia.

How to access San Sequoia in The Sims 4 Growing Together

The Sims 4 community is buzzing with excitement for the new family-friendly paradise of San Sequoia. Still, unfortunately, some eager Simmers are experiencing a “blank screen of doom” upon the release of the Growing Together expansion.

Mods and official content don’t mix well. Mod content that once used to be compatible with the game has been overwritten by newly introduced official content. This all results in a glitchy, broken game experience. So, before you throw your computer out the window in frustration, take a deep breath and do some mod detective work. Find out which mods are compatible with the latest expansion and which have become obsolete. Remember that the Sims 4 modding community tends to be quite active, so modders will likely patch up incompatible mods soon.

Sadly, popular worldbuilding mod Twisted Mexi‘s T.O.O.L. is incompatible with the new expansion, leaving Simmers without their beloved tuning overlay. But don’t despair just yet – there’s still hope that Twisted Mexi will swoop in and patch things up soon. However, you might want to keep this mod off your game until they post an official confirmation that the mod is compatible.