Which mods are broken by The Sims 4: Infant Update
When the game overrides a mod, it breaks.
The thrill of adding new features and changing up the game can bring new life to even the most seasoned of Sims 4 players. However, new updates can sometimes break mods you’ve installed, providing you with quite a headache. With the Infant Update, many Sims 4 modders are finding themselves in a bit of a pickle as their beloved mods clash with the new features. Let’s take a look at every Sims 4 mod that’s been broken by the Infant Update and check how you can keep track of which ones are being fixed.
Related: Is there a changing table in the Sims 4: Infant Update
Which mods are broken after The Sims 4: Infant Update?
This patch has shaken up the mod scene more than a baby’s first steps, thanks to its novel features, enhancements, and a fresh life stage that Simmers will relish experiencing. Fear not, for the diligent creators are already hard at work updating their mods to adapt to the latest changes. Alas, the timeline for completion rests solely in the hands of the modders. The following mods have been confirmed to be non-functional:
- 15 Clubs Per Sim
- 3+ Lifestyles Fix
- Age Up add Preferences
- Aging Fix
- Airline Employee Career
- All Beds Give Same Energy, Comfort and Stress Relief
- All Year Plants
- All-in-One Occult Hybrid Stabilizer
- Ami’s Catalog Overhaul – Subtle CC Icon
- Arranged Marriages
- Ask/Tell Pronouns
- ATICAS – All Traits in CAS
- Balanced Life
- Beautiful Trait
- Bed Cuddle
- Better Sleep Autonomy
- Bonehilda Alive
- Buff Replacement Pack
- CAS Sanity
- CC Wrench Override
- Child Birth Mod
- Children/Toddlers Can Die of Anything
- Color Sliders
- Contextual Social Interactions
- Cosmetic Procedures Mod
- Couple Dance Club Activity
- Custom Moods For Some Game Moodlets
- Custom Radio Station
- Cute Romance
- Dark Mode UI
- Easy / Difficult Babies
- Edit Lights In Build Mode
- Event Planner Career
- Eye Shine Remover
- Eye Shine Remover
- Faster Computer Chat Social Gain
- Feral Run Werewolf Tweak
- Filthy Fabulous Craftable Patch
- First Impressions
- Fitness Controls – with Expanded Fitness Limits
- Friendzone Mod
- Functional Muffin Maker
- Gardening for All Seasons
- Gardening Plants, All Seasons, No Glow, and 10 Harvestables
- Graduation Event
- Handsome Trait
- Height Sliders + Extras
- High Chair Lock
- Higher CAS Story Skills
- Historical Horse Care Career
- Home & Land Co
- Kialauna Baby Maker Trait
- Kids Can Plan Social Events
- Kitchen Witch Trait
- Knuck If You Buck – Trait & Social Interaction
- Language Barriers
- Less Obsession
- lesscelebreact
- LGBTQIA+ Mod
- Lie On Lap Interaction
- Little Space Life Mod
- Locomotive Engineer Career
- Make Fated Mates Less Easy
- Maxed Restaurant Start at 5 Stars
- Memory Panel: a Mod for Lifelong Memories
- Metabolism Traits
- Minimalist CC Icon
- Mod For Distinct Male/Female Secondary Gallery Poses
- Mod For Secondary Poses – Broken Pet Poses Fixed
- Money Challenges Aspiration
- More CAS Traits Mod + Long-Lived Traits + Add Traits Menu
- More Cheats In New Menu
- More Toddler High Chair Foods
- More Traits in CAS
- No Randomization Mod
- No Strings Attached
- Open Love Life
- Organic
- Playful Toddler Pack
- Podcaster Career
- Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Trait
- Pregnancy Variations
- Psychic Sims
- Rambunctious Religions
- Re-Roll Wants
- Recycle Anywhere
- Reduced Mourning from Death Notifications
- Regency Romance
- Restaurant Additional Staff – +1 Chef, +2 Host and +3 Waiter
- Road to Romance
- Royal Duties Event
- Schmapple Oven with Experimental Food
- Show Sim Info
- Sim Lotto
- Services for Elderly, Youth, & Homeless
- Skill Decay Mod
- Slice of Life (Complete)
- Slower Relationship Change
- Smart Sim Randomizer
- Smarter Self-Care
- Smarter Social
- Sorted Traits Picker
- Stand Still in CAS (Shooksims & Shimrod)
- Talents & Weaknesses
- Toddler Changing Table
- Unhidden Traits & In store
- Unlocked CAS Parts
- Unlocked Lot Traits & Challenges
- Wakeup Early Mod
- Walk Normally
- WonderfulWhims
- Woohoo Consent
- Xhallie Custom CC Wrench Update
To keep track of which mods get fixed and which mods stay broken, it would be wise to follow Scarlet’s Realm Mod Tracker. If you keep this tool handy, you’ll always know when mods become incompatible with The Sims 4’s latest patches, updates, and expansions.