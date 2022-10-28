There is a handful of problems that you might encounter while playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. One of the more notorious issues players encounter while playing the game is a flickering screen issue. These types of problems can stack up and lead to a less enjoyable time while playing the first-person shooter. Here’s what you need to know about how to fix the screen flickering error in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

What to do about the screen flickering error in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

There are a handful of ways you can fix this issue. The best way to do this is to make sure you turn off your V-sync graphical setting, which might be causing the problem. This is only available for those running Modern Warfare 2 on their PC. You should not encounter this solution while playing on a console, which should have slightly more control over your graphics. You should find the V-Sync setting in Settings and underneath the Graphics options.

The next thing you need to do is to double check that you’ve downloaded the latest graphic drivers for your graphics card. For those who are using an NVIDIA or AMD card, make sure to visit the respective websites to see if there’s an update available. Modern Warfare 2 is a fairly hefty game that will require reliable hardware, and having the latest drivers for your graphics card is important.

Should you still encounter issues with a screen flickering problem, we recommend closing down the game, making sure you have no other programs running the background, and try again. The other programs on your PC could be causing this problems. The next, and final alternative for a solution is to shut down Modern Warfare 2, reinstall the game. This is likely your last resort, before you reach out to the Activision support team about this issue and see if they have a way to fix it.