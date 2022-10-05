How to fix the “Sorry, we were unable to log you in” error in Overwatch 2

With online multiplayer games like Overwatch 2, you need to have a constant reliable connection to play the game. This also applies to getting into the menus in the first place. Unfortunately, errors are bound to happen every now and then and you will get a message saying, “Sorry, we were unable to log you in.” Here is how to go about getting around that error in Overwatch 2.

Related: Is Overwatch 2 down? How to check Overwatch 2 server status

How to fix the unable to log in error on Overwatch 2

Note: at launch, Overwatch 2 is experiencing many server issues and connection stability problems. If you are getting this and other server errors, you can keep trying to get I’m, but the developers are hard at work trying to fix everything.

If you get the “Sorry, we were unable to log you in” message in Overwatch 2, there really is not much you can do to guarantee a way in currently. We recommend completely exiting out of the game and restarting your system and internet router. Also, do an internet network test to make sure that is not holding you back.

The message above appears before you can even attempt to contact the server. This is trying to access your Battle.net account from the platform you are playing on. With that in mind, you should check the Blizzard Customer Support Twitter or Overwatch 2 forums to see if the team is noting any problems with a particular platform or the Battle.net service.

Unfortunately, there is not much else you can do besides wait for the services to get back in working order. If you are not finding any indication that it is a widespread issue, we recommend getting in contact with Blizzard Support directly. They will have a better chance to help you find the problem and get things fixed.