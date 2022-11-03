All Sea of Thieves Adventures and their start and end dates

Sea of Thieves has managed to construct a world surprisingly rich in lore around its core gameplay of pirating life. Much of this narrative development has come from the introduction of Adventures — short, limited-time questlines that featured fan-favorite characters, high-stakes storylines, and sometimes world-changing consequences. If you want to brush up on your Sea of Thieves history before diving into the latest Adventure, here are all the Adventures that have come to pass since their inception.

Current Sea of Thieves Adventure

Return of the Damned — November 3 to November 17 2022

Image via Rare

Return of the Damned sees Belle and Sir Arthur Pendragon fighting against time to stop the resurrection of Captain Flameheart by the Reapers. Players will be able to choose which side to support, conquering Sea Forts and finding powerful relics known as Bewitching Dolls in the name of their chosen cause. The outcome of this one could shape the entire Sea of Thieves as we know it, as not only will the return of Captain Flameheart spell disaster for many, but Pendragon’s own soul hangs in the balance too.

Previous Sea of Thieves Adventures

Shrouded Islands — February 17 to March 3 2022

Image via Rare

Shrouded Islands was the first Adventure added to Sea of Thieves. The story centered around Golden Sands Outpost and a mysterious mist known as the Fog of the Damned which descended on several islands. Officially introducing the likes of Belle and the Servant of the Flame, Shrouded Islands also showed off the potential for Adventures in reshaping the world of Sea of Thieves, bringing the Sea Forts into the world of the living for good.

Forts of the Forgotten — March 24 to April 7 2022

Image via Rare

Forts of the Forgotten saw pirates coming to the rescue of the denizens of Golden Sands, imprisoned in the newly-added Sea Forts around the Sea of Thieves. Tantalizing details of the plans of Captain Flameheart and the Reapers also trickled in, along with the curious mention of something known only as the Veil of the Ancients.

The Shrouded Deep — April 21 to May 12 2022

Image via Rare

The Shrouded Deep brought back fan favorite Merrick for one last haul — hunting down the legendary Megalodon, Shrouded Ghost, in order to lay claim to the Veil of the Ancients apparently languishing in the beast’s belly. Fighting off Ghost Ships and meeting the fancy captain Sir Arthur Pendragon, players would ultimately return the Veil of the Ancients to the hands of the Pirate Lord for safekeeping, albeit without the Veil Stones that gave it its power.

Lost Sands — May 26 to June 9 2022

Image via Rare

Lost Sands was a milestone for Sea of Thieves Adventures, providing the first opportunity for a community-driven decision that affected the story significantly. Merrick finds himself in competition with the Servant of the Flame for the soul of Golden Sands Outpost, now he’s figured out a way to hopefully lift the mysterious fog from the island. Players could choose whether to aid Merrick or the Servant, with Merrick’s Hunter’s Path ultimately taking the win once the Adventure ended, allowing for the rebuilding of the outpost.

The Forsaken Hunter — June 30 to July 14 2022

Image via Rare

After his successes in Lost Sands, The Forsaken Hunter sees Merrick mysteriously disappear. In this Adventure, players will hunt him down across the Sea of Thieves, coming across Belle once again and learning about the mysterious and deadly Dark Brethren. Merrick’s fate seems greatly imperiled, and by the end of the Adventure he’s left alive, but captured, in the Sea of the Damned, at the behest of the Dark Brethren. Fearful of the secrets he might spill to his captors, Belle starts working on a way to get him home.

A Hunter’s Cry — August 18 to September 1 2022

Image via Rare

A Hunter’s Cry saw the grand attempt to rescue Merrick from the Sea of the Damned and the machinations of the Dark Brethren. The Hunter was saved from an ignominious fate and the Brethren forced to retreat, but out of fear of what they might do for the secrets hidden away in his head, Merrick opts to go into hiding.

The Sirens’ Prize — September 15 to September 29 2022

Image via Rare

The Sirens’ Prize returned focus to Belle, Captain Flameheart, and the Reapers back on the Sea of Thieves. With Merrick safely squirreled away, players could now venture beneath the waves with Belle after finding out about a nasty-sounding prophecy. Importantly, the events of the Adventure saw pirates getting some of the Ancients on side to help bolster the ranks before the possible resurrection of Captain Flameheart alluded to in the prophecy.

The Herald of the Flame — October 13 to October 27 2022

Image via Rare

The eponymous Herald of the Flame was none other than Stitcher Jim, last seen in the Heart of Fire Tall Tale. In this Adventure, Jim was discovered afflicted with Ashen Curse and in the process of readying and restoring Captain Flameheart’s physical form in advance of his potential resurrection. The deeds of pirates willing to take on the Herald of the Flame put pay to Jim’s attempts to restore Flameheart, but even in defeat he was able to set things in motion for the next Adventure, which would see a race against time to try and stop the Captain’s return.