How to fix the “there seems to have been an error initializing or updating your transaction” error on Steam

Steam can often give out different errors, including the one that says, “there seems to have been an error initializing or updating your transaction.” This error can pop up whenever the user tries to make a payment for a game. The error is also not linked to a specific payment method, as users have encountered it even if they purchase something with a credit card or through PayPal. In this guide, we are going to explain how you can fix this error quickly.

How to fix Steam “there seems to have been an error initializing or updating your transaction” error

Make sure you’ve cleared the download cache

If you are someone who has never cleared the download cache on Steam, now would be a good time to do so. Clearing the cache can get rid of the corrupted data that might be interfering with the payments. To do this, you need to go to the settings of Steam, click on ‘Downloads,’ and then select ‘Clear download cache.’

Opt out of the Steam beta program

A lot of users who constantly faced this issue claimed that they were able to fix it by leaving the Steam beta program. While the beta program allows you to experience features before they get released, it can also be filled with bugs. These bugs can cause multiple issues and prevent you from making payments. Therefore, it will be better to step out of the beta program to use Steam without any hurdles.

Reinstall Steam

If all else fails, you might need to reinstall Steam. At times, some of the files in the Steam installation folder can get corrupted, which can cause payment problems. As there is no accurate way of finding out if the files are corrupt or not, it will be best to reinstall Steam to stay on the safe side.

Contact Steam support

If all else fails, you can try to contact Steam support to see if they can assist with the problem.