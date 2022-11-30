How to fix the Travis-Rilea error in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 continues to be a huge success for Activision and Infinity Ward, drawing in the most concurrent players yet in the Call of Duty franchise. However, given how many gamers are playing the title, error codes were bound to come, and Modern Warfare 2 has suffered through several error messages since launching. One issue fans are receiving is the Travis-Rilea error message, which is tied to players’ network connection between their copy of the game and the Modern Warfare 2 servers. Is there any way to fix this error code on your end if you receive it?

How to get rid of the Travis-Rilea Error message in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Image via Activision

If you come across the Travis-Rilea Error message, it means one of two things; either something is wrong with your internet connection or there’s a problem with the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 servers. If it’s your internet connection, do some troubleshooting solutions to see if that will get rid of the Travis-Rilea message.

First, try restarting your modem and router. Most modern routers have a button that you can simply press to turn the device on and off, but if the device is an older router, you will need to unplug and plug it back in. If that doesn’t work, check to see if there are any updates for the game that you have yet to download. Sometimes a new update is needed to reconnect the game to your wi-fi. Generally, you can check for updates by selecting Modern Warfare 2 icon on the home screen. If you are still getting the error message, try closing the game and opening it again. If none of that works, try restarting your console or PC. If restarting your hardware doesn’t work, try uninstalling Modern Warfare 2 on your hardware and then reinstalling it.

If nothing works, then the issue stems from the Modern Warfare 2 servers, not your internet connection. If that’s the case, then your only solution is to wait for Infinity Ward to fix it on their end. Check the official Twitter accounts for Infinity Ward and Call of Duty to keep up with any new updates for the game.