Modern Warfare 2 keeps crashing – How to fix consistent crashing errors for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally allowing players on any supported platform to try out its Multiplayer beta, but this has come with a few bumps in the road. Console and PC owners are noticing the game continuously crash when either at the title screen or in the middle of a match. To ensure your Beta code doesn’t go to waste, here are the possible solutions to fix the MW2 Beta crashing errors.

How to stop MW2 from crashing

So far, it is not understood what is making the game crash on each platform, though there are some known fixes to stop it from happening. For one, additional, smaller updates have gone live since the beta’s debut with some resolving a handful of bugs. So, the first step you should take is to download any available updates and ensure you have the latest version of the game before opening the application again.

This issue is widely experienced by PC players when rebooting and entering the title screen. The developers have said a recent patch should resolve this issue, but launching the game manually may also evade this issue if it continues to happen. Another step any platform owner should take as their last resort is reinstalling the entire application and doing so will also update the game to its latest version.

We're aware of an issue with crashes on Xbox platforms, and are working on a fix. Please stay tuned. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) September 23, 2022 via Infinity Ward’s Twitter

If the problem is ongoing, some may need to play the waiting game. It is revealed a patch is in the works for Xbox users experiencing constant crashes, though it is unclear when it will release. We recommend all players stay up to date with Infinity Ward’s Twitter account, as the developer has been informing fans of upcoming crash fixes and when each platform can expect them.