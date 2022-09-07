Warframe has built quite the reputation with its community of being a game that more often than not runs well. That being said, even the most successful online multiplayer-only game will run into issues every now and then. One issue people have run into, especially on PlayStation 5, is the Unable to connect error. Here is how to fix the Unable to Connect error in Warframe.

How to get past the Unable to Connect error in Warframe

When you run into the Unable to Connect error in Warframe, it will be accompanied by a message stating, “Please ensure you have the latest Warframe update installed.” With that message received, check your game’s update status and make sure you are running the latest version of the game.

On PlayStation, press Options on the Warframe game tile and select Check for Updates.

On Xbox, go to My Games & Apps, scroll down to Manage, and select Updates. Wait for your console to check all of your game files.

On Steam, your PC should tell you right away if the game needs an update or not.

On Nintendo Switch, press the plus button on your game tile and go to Software Update. Select Via the Internet for your console to look for an update.

If your platform is not showing you need to update the game at all, we recommend checking the server status for the game. If everything seems to be looking fine, be sure to fully exit out of your game, restart your console or PC, and check your internet connection. Restart your internet router if needed.

If none of the above has helped you, you can try to uninstall and reinstall the game. You may have corrupted files that are not working properly.