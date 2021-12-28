How to fix the White Screen error in Fortnite

Fortnite’s third chapter introduces plenty of new additions to the game including Spider-Man, Boba Fett, and The Foundation. However, many players may not be able to jump into the game and can run into a loading issue. The problem in question involves the appearance of a blank white screen when starting up the game. If you’re running into the error, here’s how you can fix it.

Epic Games acknowledged the error page on social media and said it should now be resolved. Players say the white screen prevented them from loading Fortnite at all. It has been found in all versions of the game including Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

Restart Fortnite

If you’ve recently started Fortnite on consoles and encountered the white screen page, try restarting the game. Shutting the game off completely is one way to potentially fix the problem, allowing you to play Fortnite without the screen popping up again. You may even try shutting down the console altogether.

Check task manager

If you are playing on PC, bring up the task manager. Closing out of Fortnite can leave behind processes that can cause issues if you load the game again. Go through the task manager and check if there are any remaining Fortnite processes. Close any remaining tasks involving Fortnite before you log back into the game.