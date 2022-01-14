How to fix the Whitelist Failure error in Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone is a free-to-play battle royale developed by Raven Software. The game allows for 150 players to join a single game, with an occasional limited-time game being made available, which allows for 200 players to be in a game. The game can be played in either Solos, Duos, Trios, or Quads.

Recently, a mid-season update has made its way to Warzone. With it, a new weapon has been added as well as several adjustments to other weapons already in the game. Along with the update were several bug fixes. However, while the update has resolved many of the game’s issues, a new bug has surfaced called the Whitelist Failure error. When starting up the game, players are greeted with this error saying that they aren’t online or logged into their account. At the moment, Raven has not commented on the bug so players are left wondering how they can get rid of this error and get back into playing the game.

If you find yourself running into the Whitelist Failure error and want to fix it, according to community members who have ran into this error, all you need to do is restart Warzone a couple of times. Players have reported that they got the game back to working order after two to four restarts.