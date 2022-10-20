How to fix the “You’re Too Early” error for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign

While you have to wait a little longer to play the full release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the campaign has released early for players who pre-ordered the game. You can get in and beat that, freeing you up to focus on the multiplayer when it comes out. If you are getting a message that “You’re too early,” you might be wondering how to get into the game. Here is how.

Related: Where to find General Ghorbrani in Strike in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

How to fix the You’re too early error message for the campaign in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

If you are trying to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s campaign during early access and being told “you’re too early,” you should first make sure that you have pre-ordered the game. Only players who have put money down on the game can access the campaign during this pre-launch period. Go to the store page and see if it is telling you to buy the game. If you did already put money down, be sure to get in contact with the support team for the platform you play on.

If you’re pre-order has gone through, try to update the game. On Battle.net, press the gear icon and select Check for Updates. On PlayStation, press Options on the game tile and select Check for Updates. On Xbox, go to My Games & Apps, scroll to the Manage section, and select Updates.

If there is no update available and the game still is not letting you play the campaign, we recommend trying to fully restart your platform. Fully shut down the system and turn it back on. This should refresh the store content and let you into the game when you get back in.