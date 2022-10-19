What is the launch date of Raids in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 does not only feature a new Campaign and Multiplayer experience, but it also looks to separate itself from previous installments with a never-before-seen Raids mode. Although fans have yet to see gameplay of Raids, we do know it is a co-op experience that differs wildly from the series’ traditional Special Ops missions — and is possibly much tougher. As eager as players may be, it is now confirmed that Raids will launch shortly after the full game’s release. Here’s when you can expect to jump into Raids in Modern Warfare 2.

When does Raids mode release in MW2?

Modern Warfare 2 players will have to summon a bit of patience when waiting for this co-op mode, as the Call of Duty Blog has revealed the first Raid will launch on December 14 for all supported platforms. There has not been much information detailing the mode, though it is said Raids consist of three teammates having to use strategy and puzzle-solving “in between bouts of intense combat” versus AI opponents.

Despite being cooperative, squads shouldn’t expect Raids to be a breeze. The blog recommends that players first complete the game’s first Special Ops missions on the hardest difficulty and max out their gear before dropping into their first Raid. According to proven leaker Tom Henderson, the initial Raid will require your team to “infiltrate a submarine base” and solve at least two puzzles in order to complete it. However, as developer Infinity Ward has not shown the mission yet, players may want to take this with a grain of salt.

Luckily, you can get a taste of cooperative play upon Modern Warfare 2’s release date, as three Special Ops missions are slated to be packed in. Unlike Raids, its objectives are made exclusively for teams of two and will provide a similar level format as Spec Ops missions from the 2009 iteration of Modern Warfare 2. For instance, each objective will take place in a different environment and task soldiers with evacuating an enemy-filled area. It is also said squads who are able to finish these will earn exclusive cosmetics for its Multiplayer and Warzone 2.0.