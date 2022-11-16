How to fix “Timed out waiting for datacenters” error in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

As Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer and Warzone 2.0 are online experiences, some players will notice connectivity issues during their time with the games. One prominent issue a large part of the community has experienced is a “Timed out waiting for datacenters” message that appears on the title screen, blocking players from entering the Call of Duty HQ main menu. Here’s how to bypass this irritating error and continue onto MW2 and Warzone 2.0.

How to fix the “Timed Out Waiting for Datacenters” error in the MW2 and Warzone 2.0

The “Timed out waiting for datacenters” error seems to pop up when there is a problem with the games’ servers. But, in most cases, this is not due to a server outage — so there are a few possible solutions you can try to get back on in no time. The most promising method is to close out of the shooters’ launcher and open it again. Although it may take a moment to load at the title screen, you should be able to enter the main menu once more.

If the issue persists, the servers may be unable to connect you to the either game due to a weak internet connection. A quick reset of your router should erase the problem, though we also recommend performing a connection test on your platform to ensure it is strong enough for online play.

The developers have also been keeping players in the loop when it comes to potential server issues and other bugs. The best place to see if the games themselves are struggling to stay online is by going to Call of Duty’s online service page. From there, use the page’s drop down menu to select either game and see which of its features are currently offline. You can also find additional details pertaining to the games’ latest problems by checking the Activision Support Twitter account. The account typically notifies followers of major server outages just minutes after they are experienced and may also list an estimated time for when they are expected to come back online.