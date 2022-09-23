How to fix “Timed out waiting for datacenters” error in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta

As Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is currently in its beta stage, this is the time players are most likely to run into bugs and unexpected errors. One prominent issue a large part of the community is experiencing is a “Timed out waiting for datacenters” message that appears on the title screen, blocking players from entering the main menu. Here’s how to bypass this irritating error and continue onto the MW2 Multiplayer beta.

How to fix the “Timed Out Waiting for Datacenters” error in the MW2 beta

The “Timed out waiting for datacenters” error seems to pop up when there is a problem with the game’s servers. But, in most cases, this is not due to a server outage — so there are a few possible solutions you can try to get back on in no time. The most promising method is to close out of the beta application and open it again. Although it may take a moment to load at the title screen, you should be able to enter the main menu once more.

If the issue persists, the servers may be unable to connect you to the game due to a weak internet connection. A quick reset of your router should erase the problem, though we also recommend performing a connection test on your platform to ensure it’s strong enough for online play.

The game’s developers have also been keeping beta players in the loop when it comes to potential server issues and other bugs. The best place to see if the game itself is struggling to stay online is by going to the Modern Warfare 2’s Online Service page. This will indicate the health of the beta’s servers and allows you to see if your platform’s online services may have issues as well. You can also find additional details of the game’s problems by checking the Activision Support Twitter account. There, the devs will notify followers of any and all ongoing Call of Duty errors.