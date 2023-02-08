How to fix Wizarding World connection issue for Hogwarts Legacy

If you are just starting up Hogwarts Legacy for the first time, there is some cool connected functionality with the Wizarding World website that allows you to pull in your quiz results to recommend your house and wand. While this is something every Harry Potter fan will look into doing, there are moments when the service can struggle and give you a message saying that it cannot pull up your Wizarding World information. Here is how to fix it.

Is there a fix for the Wizarding World connection issues in Hogwarts Legacy?

Unfortunately, if you are running into an issue when trying to link your account from the Wizarding World website, this is likely a problem to do with the server. If that is the case, there is not much you can actually do to solve it yourself. These issues will arise most often when there is a big influx in traffic, like whenever one of the game’s editions releases for a new crowd.

If this has just happened, we recommend waiting a little bit for the development team to take care of the servers and restart the game after a while to try again. You can also access the WB Games Support through the links in the tweet below to get in contact about the issue if it has lasted a while.

We've prepared these resources to support you while playing @HogwartsLegacy.



-Customer Service: https://t.co/TYUkvOz40E

-Submit a Ticket: https://t.co/xMlmIDsOjP

-Report a Bug: https://t.co/fi5daMPh1G

-Harry Potter Fan Club and WB Games Account FAQ: https://t.co/kuayWpEfgB pic.twitter.com/IwarD6JcGz — WB Games Support (@WBGamesSupport) February 6, 2023

Outside of the servers being worked on, the potential problem keeping you from linking your Harry Potter Fan Club account is likely to do with your own connection. Be sure to check your internet and reset your router just to be safe. A full restart on your console or PC could also help get things running right.