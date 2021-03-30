How to fly 20 meters with a chicken in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

Flying 20 meters with a chicken sure does sound like a lot of fun, and it’s one of the challenges for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 3. This one is pretty easy, as long as you know where to go.

The first thing you will need to do is find a chicken. We would suggest checking the area between Pleasant Park and the Gree Steel Bridge to the east of it, as there are always some chickens wandering around this area.

Sneak up on one and grab it by interacting with it. If it sees you coming, you will need to chase it down. When you have it, your character will raise it above their head, and if jump you will get a mild low gravity effect as the chicken flaps its little wings.

Just keep running and jumping until you hit the full 20 meters, which is not very far in the grand scheme of things. If you want, you can make your way to one of the Guardian Towers and jump from the jump pad while holding the chicken, getting a massive jump distance, easily wrapping up the challenge. This has the added advantage of being quite safe, as it is unlikely another player will be able to shoot you as you zoom across the map.

Now that you know how to fly 20 meters with a chicken in Fortnite, you can find the rest of the Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 3 challenges below:

Fly 20 meters with a chicken

Hunt chickens

Catch fish at Camp Cod, Lake Canoe, or Stealthy Stronghold

Deal damage with shotguns

Get headshots with rifles

Deal damage within 20 meters using a pistol or revolver

Eliminate Raptor, Zenith, or Blackheart

Forage colored eggs hidden around the map

