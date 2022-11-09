The fighting freak Knuckles is one of Sonic’s rivals’ turn allies and is stuck in Cyber Space in Sonic Frontiers. The Sonic games feature his best friends, and this game is no different. Amy, Knuckles, Tails, and Big the Cat are featured in Sonic Frontiers. They inhabit each of the open-world islands Sonic can explore. To interact with them, they must be freed from their Cyber prisons. This guide will explain how to free Knuckles in Sonic Frontiers.

How to rescue Knuckles in Sonic Frontiers

Knuckles the Echidna is known for his spiked fists and his gruff attitude. He is the bruiser of the group, and in Sonic Frontiers, he finds himself trapped in Cyber Space like Sonic’s other allies. He is found on Ares Island; the second open-world environment Sonic will encounter during the campaign. Similarly to Amy Rose, you must free Knuckles by collecting Memory Tokens. Knuckles require a different Memory Token type than Amy, and they appear as medals pictured below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will find medals placed all around the environment. Look for rails that shoot into the sky, as they usually will have some of these items waiting for you at the end to collect. Fishing Spots can also net you a decent number of Memory Tokens. You can trade in fishing medals and exchange them for a handful of Knuckles tokens. Taking out Guardians such as the Shark on Ares Island will get you a few of these precious resources if all else fails.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You won’t see Knuckles until you reach Ares Island. Sonic Frontiers consists of multiple open worlds. Ares is the second location you can visit. You will wind up here after defeating Giganto, the titan of Kronos Island. You will meet Knuckles upon your arrival to this desert and must begin collecting his Memory Tokens.

Take advantage of Blue Treasure Chests, challenges, and your Cyloop to collect tokens buried in the sand dunes. After you free Knuckles, you can speak to him at various locations to gain story details, and ultimately break him free of Cyber Space itself.