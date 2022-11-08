How to Frost your Axe in God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarök features an extensive overhaul of the combat systems its predecessor introduced, especially the Leviathan Axe. One of the new elements Ragnarök introduces is elemental infusion. The Leviathan Axe can now be infused with ice, adding more power to each attack. This guide will explain how to Frost your axe in God of War Ragnarök.

How to Frost the Leviathan Axe in God of War Ragnarok

The Leviathan Axe is the core weapon in Kratos’s arsenal. This axe maintains all of its previous abilities, with many new tricks. Frost is an elemental status effect that can freeze enemies with a melee or ranged attack. To coat the axe in a layer of frost, you must hold Triangle for a moment.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will see Kratos hold up the Leviathan Axe and watch it closely as it gets coated in ice. After a brief moment, he will put down the axe, and it will be ready to use. Your next melee or ranged attack will apply extra damage and heavy Frost status effect status to your target.

You must be careful how you use the axe when it has the Frost effect, as any attack will use it, including ones that miss their target. If this happens, you must charge up the Frost again to take advantage of its added power. Frost is one of several status effects in Ragnarök, and it can slow enemies down or freeze them outright. A frozen target can be shattered for an instant kill or deal massive damage if it’s a major enemy.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you have an ability that buffs you with Hex, your Frost damage and elemental affliction will be considerably stronger. Take advantage of Frosting the Leviathan Axe when fighting fire-based enemies. If you try using this technique on ice or earth-based enemies, it will be much less effective than a standard attack.