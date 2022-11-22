How to G-Walk in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has stripped players of many secret movement abilities that made them unstoppable in past games. Although the shooter no longer allows for tricks like slide canceling to be performed, some gunners have discovered a new technique that is seemingly perfect for dodging gunfire and sprinting in silence. This move has gone to be known as the “G-Walk,” and it only takes a few button presses to pull it off. Here’s how to G-Walk in MW2 and all of its benefits.

How to perform G-Walking in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

As revealed by Twitter user ImMeishu, the G-Walk is a move that enables players to earn a massive boost of speed shortly after going prone. Not only are those who G-walk faster than most players, but they are far more likely to avoid damaging headshots. As for how it is done, players can G-Walk simply by holding down their respective crouch button and then canceling it by sprinting. The button combination will then have to be repeated continuously to gain momentum.

If G-Walking does not already sound overpowered enough, it is claimed the move enables sprints to go unheard — an ability that was only thought to be possible with the help of the Dead Silence Field Upgrade. In a tweet published by user ScottageeCheese, footage compares normal sprints to those done when canceling couches. As a result, enemies are shown being completely unaware of the player when they G-Walk.

At the time of writing, the technique has not been addressed by the game’s developer, though we will update this page if it does happen to be removed or altered in the future. Aside from movement, you may also want to adjust for the best controller settings in the multiplayer’s menu. The tab even includes an option to turn on Automatic Sprint at all times, potentially making G-Walking much easier to perform.