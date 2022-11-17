How to check double XP timers in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is now firing on all cylinders as DMZ and Warzone 2.0 game modes have been launched as well. As players progress, they will eventually begin accruing double XP tokens, for both character and weapons. These tokens can be used within the main menu prior to starting a match, but how to check how much time has expired on a used token is another conundrum entirely.

Currently, and curiously, there is no way to check how much time has expired on a double XP token. Whether users are inside of a match or outside in the menus, there is no way to tell how much time has expired, or even if a previously used token is still active. Multiple tokens can be used simultaneously, and there’s no way to verify if prior tokens are being overwritten by new ones. This is thought, or hoped, to be an oversight, and has many users puzzling over the lack of intuitive UI within the game. Further, XP tokens count in real-time, regardless of whether you can find a match and server where you can properly play.

This combination of mechanics, or the lack thereof, has resulted in a bit of frustration from users. Currently, the only way to keep track of expired time is to manually maintain a timer when using a token from the menu. Either grab the nearest cell phone or use a web browser, and manually use the timer that varies depending on the token value. It isn’t ideal, but without in-game UI to assist players, they’ll need to manually track token usage or else they risk throwing them away.

The Modern Warfare 2 Trello board is also not stating that the developers are aware of this possible oversight, though some noise has been raised on social media regarding the frustration. It is unknown currently when, or if, Infinity Ward plans on adding a means of tracking elapsed double XP token times.