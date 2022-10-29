The best controller settings for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty fans diving into Modern Warfare 2 can surely expect to see their fair share of try-hard veterans and evident beginners when dropping into their first few matches. However, this balance of talent won’t last long, as the multiplayer does have skill-based matchmaking. This means those on console will eventually need to find a leg up against their PC competition and altering the game’s controller settings is an excellent way to do so. Here are the best controller settings to have in MW2.

What controller settings are best in MW2?

Inputs

Edit Button Layout: Default

Flip front triggers and back triggers: Off

Stick Layout Preset: Default

Controller Vibration: On

Trigger Effect (PS5 only): Turn the feature off for normal ADS speed.

Aiming

Horizontal Stick Sensitivity: 8

Vertical Stick Sensitivity: 8

ADS Sensitivity Multiplier: 1.00

Sensitivity Multiplier: Third Person: 1.00 Ground Vehicle: 1.00 Air Vehicles: 1.00 Tablet: 1.00



Gameplay

Aim Down Sights Behavior: Hold

Automatic Sprint: Off

Equipment Behavior: Hold

Weapon Mount Activation: ADS + Melee

Interact/Reload Behavior: Prioritize Reload

Armor Plate Behavior: Apply One (only applicable to Warzone 2.0)

Aim Assist

Target Aim Assist: On

Aim Assist Type: Black Ops

Advanced Aiming

Aim Response Curve Type: Dynamic

ADS Sens. Multiplier: 1.00

ADS Sensitivity Transition Timing: Instant

Custom Sensitivity Per Zoom: Off

Inputs Deadzone: Slightly increase Left Stick Min or Right Stick Min if either analog stick drifts.

Movement Behaviors

Sprint/Tactical Sprint Behavior: Toggle

Auto Move Forward: Off

Tactical Sprint Behavior: Double Tap

Grounded Mantle: On

Automatic Airborne Mantle: On

Automatic Ground Mantle: Off

Invert Slide and Dive Behavior: Standard

Plunging Underwater: Movement

Parachute Auto-Deploy: On

Sprinting Door Bash: On

Combat Behaviors

ADS Stick Swap: Off

Backpack Alternate Control: Off

Weapon Mount Exit Delay: Medium

Depleted Ammo Weapon Switch: On

Quick C4 Detonation: On

Vehicle Behaviors

Vehicle Camera Recenter: Short Delay

Camera Initial Position: Free Look

Overlay Behaviors

Ping Wheel Delay: Moderate

Double Tap Danger Ping Delay: Moderate

These controller settings are most popular for their balance of precise accuracy and swift sensitivity speed, making it possible to contend with skilled keyboard users. That said, settings do come down to personal preference and comfort. For instance, some may want to switch the controls of the front and back bumpers to match the layout of old school shooters. Additionally, Aiming’s sensitivity options will possibly take a few matches to get used to. If they end up interrupting your gameplay experience, you can press X on Xbox or Square on PlayStation to reset the tab to its default settings.