The best controller settings for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
Customize the Controller tab for added precision and faster camera movement.
Call of Duty fans diving into Modern Warfare 2 can surely expect to see their fair share of try-hard veterans and evident beginners when dropping into their first few matches. However, this balance of talent won’t last long, as the multiplayer does have skill-based matchmaking. This means those on console will eventually need to find a leg up against their PC competition and altering the game’s controller settings is an excellent way to do so. Here are the best controller settings to have in MW2.
What controller settings are best in MW2?
Inputs
- Edit Button Layout: Default
- Flip front triggers and back triggers: Off
- Stick Layout Preset: Default
- Controller Vibration: On
- Trigger Effect (PS5 only): Turn the feature off for normal ADS speed.
Aiming
- Horizontal Stick Sensitivity: 8
- Vertical Stick Sensitivity: 8
- ADS Sensitivity Multiplier: 1.00
- Sensitivity Multiplier:
- Third Person: 1.00
- Ground Vehicle: 1.00
- Air Vehicles: 1.00
- Tablet: 1.00
Gameplay
- Aim Down Sights Behavior: Hold
- Automatic Sprint: Off
- Equipment Behavior: Hold
- Weapon Mount Activation: ADS + Melee
- Interact/Reload Behavior: Prioritize Reload
- Armor Plate Behavior: Apply One (only applicable to Warzone 2.0)
Aim Assist
- Target Aim Assist: On
- Aim Assist Type: Black Ops
Advanced Aiming
- Aim Response Curve Type: Dynamic
- ADS Sens. Multiplier: 1.00
- ADS Sensitivity Transition Timing: Instant
- Custom Sensitivity Per Zoom: Off
- Inputs Deadzone: Slightly increase Left Stick Min or Right Stick Min if either analog stick drifts.
Movement Behaviors
- Sprint/Tactical Sprint Behavior: Toggle
- Auto Move Forward: Off
- Tactical Sprint Behavior: Double Tap
- Grounded Mantle: On
- Automatic Airborne Mantle: On
- Automatic Ground Mantle: Off
- Invert Slide and Dive Behavior: Standard
- Plunging Underwater: Movement
- Parachute Auto-Deploy: On
- Sprinting Door Bash: On
Combat Behaviors
- ADS Stick Swap: Off
- Backpack Alternate Control: Off
- Weapon Mount Exit Delay: Medium
- Depleted Ammo Weapon Switch: On
- Quick C4 Detonation: On
Vehicle Behaviors
- Vehicle Camera Recenter: Short Delay
- Camera Initial Position: Free Look
Overlay Behaviors
- Ping Wheel Delay: Moderate
- Double Tap Danger Ping Delay: Moderate
These controller settings are most popular for their balance of precise accuracy and swift sensitivity speed, making it possible to contend with skilled keyboard users. That said, settings do come down to personal preference and comfort. For instance, some may want to switch the controls of the front and back bumpers to match the layout of old school shooters. Additionally, Aiming’s sensitivity options will possibly take a few matches to get used to. If they end up interrupting your gameplay experience, you can press X on Xbox or Square on PlayStation to reset the tab to its default settings.