How to generate rare monsters in Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX

There are plenty of monsters to generate in Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX. Although KOEI TECMO has done away with generating monsters from CDs, players are now able to put in the name of a song or an artist’s name to generate a database, making it much easier to summon a particular monster. However, not all monsters are available to you at the start. With some tunes, you will be told you aren’t ready to summon that monster and will need to get permission to do so. Typically, these monsters are unique and are powerful in comparison to the early-game monsters. So, they’re definitely worth it but unlocking them won’t be easy.

The method to unlocking one of the rare monsters will change depending on which game you’re playing. Certain monsters will require you to unlock a particular Breed first. For some monsters, like Phoenixes, you’ll need to find a particular item such as a Phoenix feather on an expedition. Lastly, some monsters can be generated after increasing your Breeder rank. This can be done by participating in tournaments. At the beginning of the game, winning tournament battles can be difficult because your monster’s stats and loyalty are low. So, you’ll want to spend a good chunk of time building up their different stats and getting closer to them.