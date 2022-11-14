How to generate rings in Sonic Frontiers

Rings have always been the quintessential lifeblood of Sonic the Hedgehog, and in Sonic Frontiers, that has not changed. The fastest hedgehog alive finds himself in an open-world environment with familiar and new moves, but he won’t last long without rings. Rings also serve some new functions in Frontiers, and keeping Sonic rich with rings is vital to taking out enemy bosses and staying alive. This guide will explain how to generate an endless supply of rings in Sonic Frontiers.

Related: How to unlock skills in Sonic Frontiers – full Sonic Frontiers skill tree

How to create rings with Cyloop in Sonic Frontiers

In sonic Frontiers, the blue speedster needs rings to stay alive. Sonic will lose a set amount of his currently collected rings if you take damage from an enemy or trap. If he loses them all and you retake damage, he will fall, and you’ll have to respawn and try to pick up from where you left off. You must unlock the Cyloop ability from the skill tree to create rings on demand.

It’s the first skill you will learn, and you’ll use it for many functions in the game. One unique trait is the ability to create rings on demand. Use the Cyloop ability on any flat surface to make yourself some rings. When the camera pulls back, create a circle of light and release the Cyloop to spawn a fistful of rings instantly. This ability can be done as often as you like or need.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Rings are typically found all over the open world in Sonic Frontiers, but they can become sparse in the middle of lengthy boss fights against Guardians. These world bosses take considerable effort to defeat, and you must often face them in an arena or closed-off section of the map.

Keeping a steady supply of rings can be difficult during these protracted fights. In combat, you can use the Cyloop to create a small number of rings and give yourself some breathing room to survive the next attack. Rings are also used to maintain Super Sonic and increase your maximum speed, so feel free to use the Cyloop ability while exploring to keep your ring capacity topped off.